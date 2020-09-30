A Director at Vail Resorts is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Vail Resorts (MTN – Research Report), John Sorte, exercised options to sell 2,743 MTN shares for a total transaction value of $625.7K.

Following John Sorte’s last MTN Sell transaction on December 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

MTN’s market cap is $8.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 93.20. Currently, Vail Resorts has an average volume of 212.27K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $235.40, reflecting a -9.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vail Resorts has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.