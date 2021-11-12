A Director at Vaalco Energy (NYSE: EGY) is Selling Shares

On November 10, a Director at Vaalco Energy (EGY – Research Report), Bradley Louis Radoff, sold shares of EGY for $4.77M.

In addition to Bradley Louis Radoff, 2 other EGY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vaalco Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.95 million and quarterly net profit of $31.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.96 million and had a net profit of $7.62 million. EGY’s market cap is $224 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a one-year high of $4.31 and a one-year low of $0.97.

The insider sentiment on Vaalco Energy has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.