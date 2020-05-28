A Director at Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Utah Medical Products (UTMD – Research Report), Paul Richins, sold shares of UTMD for $62.21K.

Following Paul Richins’ last UTMD Sell transaction on March 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.2%. In addition to Paul Richins, 3 other UTMD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Utah Medical Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.9 million and quarterly net profit of $3.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.73 million and had a net profit of $3.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $112.26 and a one-year low of $75.33. UTMD’s market cap is $352 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.00.

The insider sentiment on Utah Medical Products has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.