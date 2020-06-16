A Director at US Auto Parts Network is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at US Auto Parts Network (PRTS – Research Report), Jay Keith Greyson, exercised options to buy 20,000 PRTS shares at $2.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $46.6K.

Following this transaction Jay Keith Greyson’s holding in the company was increased by 14.27% to a total of $1.4 million. Following Jay Keith Greyson’s last PRTS Buy transaction on June 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.6%.

Based on US Auto Parts Network’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $87.82 million and GAAP net loss of -$978,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.58 and a one-year low of $1.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.40.

Starting in August 2019, PRTS received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.38M worth of PRTS shares and purchased $185.7K worth of PRTS shares. The insider sentiment on US Auto Parts Network has been neutral according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.