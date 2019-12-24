A Director at Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA – Research Report), Catherine Biddle, bought shares of UBA for $666K.

This recent transaction increases Catherine Biddle’s holding in the company by 8.94% to a total of $10.74 million. Following Catherine Biddle’s last UBA Buy transaction on December 26, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Urstadt Biddle Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.29 million and quarterly net profit of $9.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.66 million and had a net profit of $8.18 million. Currently, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average volume of 94.86K. The company has a one-year high of $24.84 and a one-year low of $18.50.

Catherine Biddle’s trades have generated a 3.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.