A Director at Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Urban One (UONE – Research Report), Geoffrey Armstrong, sold shares of UONE for $204.8K.

Following Geoffrey Armstrong’s last UONE Sell transaction on September 17, 2009, the stock climbed by 19.8%. In addition to Geoffrey Armstrong, 5 other UONE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Urban One has an average volume of 840.57K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.44M worth of UONE shares and purchased $554.7K worth of UONE shares. The insider sentiment on Urban One has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.