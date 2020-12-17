A Director at UR-Energy is Exercising Options

On December 16 it was reported that a Director at UR-Energy (URG – Research Report), Thomas Parker, exercised options to buy 12,632 URG shares at $0.62 a share, for a total transaction value of $7,831.

In addition to Thomas Parker, 10 other URG executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Thomas Parker’s holding in the company was increased by 6.6% to a total of $142.9K.

Currently, UR-Energy has an average volume of 857.41K. URG’s market cap is $119 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.10. The company has a one-year high of $0.74 and a one-year low of $0.27.

The insider sentiment on UR-Energy has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.