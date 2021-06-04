A Director at Universal (NYSE: UVV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Universal (UVV – Research Report), Robert Sledd, sold shares of UVV for $258.8K.

Following Robert Sledd’s last UVV Sell transaction on December 05, 2017, the stock climbed by 12.0%. This is Sledd’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OMI back in August 2020

The company has a one-year high of $60.95 and a one-year low of $38.82. Currently, Universal has an average volume of 90.74K. UVV’s market cap is $1.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.30.

The insider sentiment on Universal has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Universal Corp. engages in the processing, procuring, financing, packing, storing, shipping and trading of leaf tobacco. It operates its business through the following business segments: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental and Special Services. The North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia segments are involved in flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco operations. The Dark Air-Cured segment includes supplying of dark air-cured tobacco to manufacturers of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. The Oriental segment supplies oriental tobacco to cigarette manufacturers. The Special Services segment provides laboratory services, including physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.