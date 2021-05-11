A Director at Universal Health (NYSE: UHS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Universal Health (UHS – Research Report), Eileen Mcdonnell, sold shares of UHS for $570.5K.

Following Eileen Mcdonnell’s last UHS Sell transaction on March 05, 2014, the stock climbed by 78.0%. In addition to Eileen Mcdonnell, one other UHS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Universal Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $142 million. The company has a one-year high of $159.19 and a one-year low of $86.65. Currently, Universal Health has an average volume of 596.48K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.80, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Universal Health has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.