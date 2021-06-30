A Director at United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at United Natural Foods (UNFI – Research Report), Peter Roy, sold shares of UNFI for $292.8K.

Following Peter Roy’s last UNFI Sell transaction on October 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 29.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $42.40 and a one-year low of $14.23. UNFI’s market cap is $2.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 29.82K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.60, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.