A Director at United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at United Fire Group (UFCS – Research Report), Scott Carlton, sold shares of UFCS for $69.06K.

Following Scott Carlton’s last UFCS Sell transaction on February 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Fire Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $301 million and quarterly net profit of $18.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a GAAP net loss of $72.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.40 and a one-year low of $18.83. Currently, United Fire Group has an average volume of 56.04K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. It offers insurance protection to individuals, homes, vehicles, and lives. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.