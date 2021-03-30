A Director at United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at United Bankshares (UBSI – Research Report), Mark Nesselroad, sold shares of UBSI for $232.9K.

In addition to Mark Nesselroad, 2 other UBSI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Mark Nesselroad’s last UBSI Sell transaction on March 24, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Based on United Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $282 million and quarterly net profit of $92.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $63.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.61 and a one-year low of $20.57. Currently, United Bankshares has an average volume of 83.21K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.73M worth of UBSI shares and purchased $36.33K worth of UBSI shares. The insider sentiment on United Bankshares has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

United Bankshares, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It offers community banking services such as asset management, real property title insurance, investment banking, financial planning and brokerage services, through bank and nonbank subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.