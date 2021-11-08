A Director at Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Unisys (UIS – Research Report), Lee D. Roberts, bought shares of UIS for $212.5K.

This recent transaction increases Lee D. Roberts’ holding in the company by 11.99% to a total of $2 million. This is Roberts’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on INOV back in June 2018

The company has a one-year high of $28.60 and a one-year low of $13.26. UIS’s market cap is $1.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80. Currently, Unisys has an average volume of 263.50K.

Starting in June 2021, UIS received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Unisys Corp. is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets. It operates through the following segments: Services and Technology. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.