A Director at UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at UMB Financial (UMBF – Research Report), Alexander Kemper, sold shares of UMBF for $230K.

Following Alexander Kemper’s last UMBF Sell transaction on December 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 27.2%. In addition to Alexander Kemper, 6 other UMBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on UMB Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $280 million and quarterly net profit of $92.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.98 and a one-year low of $43.79. UMBF’s market cap is $4.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.92, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on UMB Financial has been negative according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking combines consumer services and asset management provided to personal clients. The Healthcare Services provides healthcare payment solutions including custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.