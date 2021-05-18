A Director at Two Harbors (NYSE: TWO) is Selling Shares

On May 17, a Director at Two Harbors (TWO – Research Report), Thomas Siering, sold shares of TWO for $2.1M.

This is Siering’s first Sell trade following 25 Buy transactions.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $284 million and quarterly net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-1,852,447,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion. TWO’s market cap is $1.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a one-year high of $7.89 and a one-year low of $4.33.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.69, reflecting a -6.2% downside.

Thomas Siering's trades have generated a 13.1% average return based on past transactions.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.