A Director at Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Tutor Perini (TPC – Research Report), Michael R. Klein, bought shares of TPC for $1.16M.

This recent transaction increases Michael R. Klein’s holding in the company by 33.34% to a total of $4.61 million. In addition to Michael R. Klein, one other TPC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tutor Perini’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $17.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $958 million and had a GAAP net loss of $356K. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $2.61.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.33, reflecting a -53.9% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.