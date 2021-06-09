A Director at TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at TTEC Holdings (TTEC – Research Report), Robert Frerichs, sold shares of TTEC for $649.9K.

This is Frerichs’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on ACN back in February 2011 In addition to Robert Frerichs, one other TTEC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TTEC Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $539 million and quarterly net profit of $50.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $432 million and had a net profit of $21.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.15 and a one-year low of $41.50. TTEC’s market cap is $5.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.50, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on TTEC Holdings has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Frerichs' trades have generated a -24.1% average return based on past transactions.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.