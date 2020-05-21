A Director at Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Trustmark (TRMK – Research Report), Richard Puckett, bought shares of TRMK for $113.5K.

Following this transaction Richard Puckett’s holding in the company was increased by 4.83% to a total of $2.54 million. Following Richard Puckett’s last TRMK Buy transaction on February 20, 2013, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Trustmark’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $146 million and quarterly net profit of $22.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a net profit of $33.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.04 and a one-year low of $20.26. Currently, Trustmark has an average volume of 392.81K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $26.00, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.