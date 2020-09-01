A Director at Truist Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report), Thomas Skains, exercised options to sell 3,221 TFC shares at $27.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $127.3K.

In addition to Thomas Skains, one other TFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Truist Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.87 billion and quarterly net profit of $955 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.04 billion and had a net profit of $886 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.92 and a one-year low of $24.01. TFC’s market cap is $52.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.86, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $127.3K worth of TFC shares and purchased $400K worth of TFC shares. The insider sentiment on Truist Financial has been positive according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Skains' trades have generated a 34.3% average return based on past transactions.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.