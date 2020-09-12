A Director at Trimble Navigation is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Trimble Navigation (TRMB – Research Report), Mark Peek, exercised options to sell 25,000 TRMB shares at $35.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.25M.

Following Mark Peek’s last TRMB Sell transaction on February 22, 2018, the stock climbed by 11.0%. In addition to Mark Peek, 6 other TRMB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.51 and a one-year low of $20.01. Currently, Trimble Navigation has an average volume of 726.26K. TRMB’s market cap is $12.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.20.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.71, reflecting a -3.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trimble Navigation has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment focuses on providing solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment offers services to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.