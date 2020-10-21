A Director at Trilogy Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Trilogy Metals (TMQ – Research Report), Kalidas Madhavpeddi, exercised options to buy 75,000 TMQ shares at $0.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $24.75K. The options were close to expired and Kalidas Madhavpeddi retained stocks.

Following this transaction Kalidas Madhavpeddi’s holding in the company was increased by 41.69% to a total of $541K. In addition to Kalidas Madhavpeddi, 2 other TMQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 192.39K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.86, reflecting a -42.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $492.4K worth of TMQ shares and purchased $150.3K worth of TMQ shares. The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi's trades have generated a 4.0% average return based on past transactions.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.