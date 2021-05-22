A Director at Trecora Resources is Exercising Options

On May 20 it was reported that a Director at Trecora Resources (TREC – Research Report), Nicholas Carter, exercised options to buy 13,251 TREC shares at $8.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $106.1K.

This is Carter’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. Following Nicholas Carter’s last TREC Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

TREC’s market cap is $199 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $4.67. Currently, Trecora Resources has an average volume of 101.88K.

The insider sentiment on Trecora Resources has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trecora Resources engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and synthetic waxes; and provision of custom processing services. It operates through the Petrochemical and Specialty Wax segments. The Petrochemical segment is conducted through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR), which produces high purity hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products; and Gulf State Pipe Line Co, Inc., which owns and operates pipelines that connect the SHR facility to a natural gas line, to SHR’s truck and rail loading terminal, and to a major petroleum products pipeline owned by a third party. The Specialty Wax segment is conducted through Trecora Chemical, Inc., which produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes. The company was founded on May 4, 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.