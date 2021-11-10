A Director at Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Travelzoo (TZOO – Research Report), Ralph Bartel, sold shares of TZOO for $849.3K.

In addition to Ralph Bartel, 2 other TZOO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Travelzoo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.69 million and quarterly net profit of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.83 and a one-year low of $7.86. TZOO’s market cap is $123 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.17M worth of TZOO shares and purchased $698K worth of TZOO shares. The insider sentiment on Travelzoo has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.