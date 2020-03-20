A Director at Transdigm Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report), Raymond Laubenthal, exercised options to buy 80,000 TDG shares at $94.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.56M.

Following Raymond Laubenthal’s last TDG Buy transaction on February 11, 2015, the stock climbed by 150.2%. Following this transaction Raymond Laubenthal’s holding in the company was increased by 184.23% to a total of $19.35 million.

Based on Transdigm Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $993 million and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $200.06. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 675.05K.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $51.14M worth of TDG shares and purchased $241M worth of TDG shares. The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.