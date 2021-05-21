A Director at TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is Buying Shares

On May 20, a Director at TJX Companies (TJX – Research Report), Zein Abdalla, bought shares of TJX for $17K.

This recent transaction increases Zein Abdalla’s holding in the company by 1.01% to a total of $1.83 million. In addition to Zein Abdalla, one other TJX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $74.65 and a one-year low of $48.73. TJX’s market cap is $81.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.45.

12 different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.71, reflecting a -13.6% downside. Starting in May 2021, TJX received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15.56K worth of TJX shares and purchased $17.06K worth of TJX shares. The insider sentiment on TJX Companies has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion products. It operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (Marmaxx), HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls (TJX Canada) in Canada; and T.K. Maxx in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as Homesense in the U.K. and Ireland, and tkmaxx.com in the U.K. (TJX International).