A Director at Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Titan Machinery (TITN – Research Report), Tony Christianson, sold shares of TITN for $1.58M.

Following Tony Christianson’s last TITN Sell transaction on January 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Tony Christianson, one other TITN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Titan Machinery’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $373 million and quarterly net profit of $10.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $310 million and had a net profit of $2.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.24 and a one-year low of $9.45. Currently, Titan Machinery has an average volume of 58.43K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.33, reflecting a -16.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Titan Machinery has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.