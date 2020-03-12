A Director at Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Timberland Bancorp (TSBK – Research Report), David Alan Smith, bought shares of TSBK for $2,950.

Following David Alan Smith’s last TSBK Buy transaction on August 11, 2014, the stock climbed by 10.9%. This is Smith’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Timberland Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.03 million and quarterly net profit of $6.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.57 million and had a net profit of $5.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.39 and a one-year low of $17.00. TSBK’s market cap is $167.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.79.

The insider sentiment on Timberland Bancorp has been neutral according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Alan Smith's trades have generated a 2.4% average return based on past transactions.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.