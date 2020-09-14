A Director at Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report), Bernard Zeichner, bought shares of TLYS for $111K.

Following this transaction Bernard Zeichner’s holding in the company was increased by 31.98% to a total of $474.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $3.46. TLYS’s market cap is $228 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 766.00. Currently, Tilly’s has an average volume of 298.31K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tilly’s has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bernard Zeichner's trades have generated a 6.4% average return based on past transactions.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.