A Director at Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Thor Industries (THO – Research Report), Allen Kosowsky, sold shares of THO for $534.8K.

Following Allen Kosowsky’s last THO Sell transaction on December 12, 2018, the stock climbed by 52.2%.

Based on Thor Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.54 billion and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.16 billion and had a net profit of $51.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $121.33 and a one-year low of $32.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 219.19.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.00, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

Thor Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles segment comprises of Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach. The European Recreational Vehicles segment refers to Erwin Hymer Group’s (ECG) motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, urban vehicles, and other related products and services. The company was founded by Peter Busch Orthwein and Wade F. B. Thompson on July 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.