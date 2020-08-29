A Director at Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Thor Industries (THO – Research Report), Andrew Graves, bought shares of THO for $276.

Following Andrew Graves’ last THO Buy transaction on October 09, 2014, the stock climbed by 53.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $121.33 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Thor Industries has an average volume of 736.05K. THO’s market cap is $5.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.80, reflecting a -13.6% downside. Three different firms, including KeyBanc and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles segment comprises of Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach. The European Recreational Vehicles segment refers to Erwin Hymer Group’s (ECG) motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, urban vehicles, and other related products and services. The company was founded by Peter Busch Orthwein and Wade F. B. Thompson on July 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.