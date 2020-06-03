A Director at Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Thermon Group Holdings (THR – Research Report), Michael W. Press, bought shares of THR for $199.1K.

Following this transaction Michael W. Press’ holding in the company was increased by 50.64% to a total of $563.4K. This is Press’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GTLS back in August 2013

The company has a one-year high of $27.73 and a one-year low of $12.62. THR’s market cap is $468 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.60. Currently, Thermon Group Holdings has an average volume of 244.12K.

Starting in March 2020, THR received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.