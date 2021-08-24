A Director at The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at The Middleby (MIDD – Research Report), Chapin Sarah Palisi, sold shares of MIDD for $104.2K.

Following Chapin Sarah Palisi’s last MIDD Sell transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 119.4%. In addition to Chapin Sarah Palisi, 4 other MIDD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Middleby’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $809 million and quarterly net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $472 million and had a net profit of $21.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $196.49 and a one-year low of $85.92. MIDD’s market cap is $10.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.30.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $207.20, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Middleby has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment includes manufactures preparation, cooking, packaging food handling, and food safety equipment for the food processing industry. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment such as cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, ventilation, and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the corporate and other general company assets and operations. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.