A Director at The First Of Long Island is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at The First Of Long Island (FLIC – Research Report), Stephen Murphy, exercised options to buy 2,946 FLIC shares at $11.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $32.82K. The options were close to expired and Stephen Murphy retained stocks.

Following this transaction Stephen Murphy’s holding in the company was increased by 6.69% to a total of $1.16 million. Following Stephen Murphy’s last FLIC Buy transaction on January 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

Based on The First Of Long Island’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.6 million and quarterly net profit of $10.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.66 million and had a net profit of $10.06 million. Currently, The First Of Long Island has an average volume of 51.47K. The company has a one-year high of $25.53 and a one-year low of $20.05.

The insider sentiment on The First Of Long Island has been neutral according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.