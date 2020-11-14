A Director at The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) is Selling Shares

On November 12, a Director at The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), John Irvin, sold shares of XONE for $134.6K.

Following John Irvin’s last XONE Sell transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The ExOne Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.4 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,273,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.89 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, The ExOne Company has an average volume of 230.32K.

The insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil & gas industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.