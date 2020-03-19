A Director at The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), John Irvin, bought shares of XONE for $20.15K.

Following this transaction John Irvin’s holding in the company was increased by 2.26% to a total of $1.02 million. In addition to John Irvin, one other XONE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, The ExOne Company has an average volume of 62.02K. The company has a one-year high of $9.95 and a one-year low of $3.57.

Starting in May 2019, XONE received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.