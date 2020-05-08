A Director at The Estée Lauder Companies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), Lynn Forester, exercised options to sell 10,000 EL shares at $35.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.74M.

Following Lynn Forester’s last EL Sell transaction on May 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.9%. In addition to Lynn Forester, one other EL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $220.42 and a one-year low of $137.02. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 120.61. EL’s market cap is $61.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.90.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.64, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.