A Director at The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at The Andersons (ANDE – Research Report), Patrick Mullin, bought shares of ANDE for $201.7K.

Following this transaction Patrick Mullin’s holding in the company was increased by 80.39% to a total of $487.3K. This is Mullin’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OMG back in January 2015

The company has a one-year high of $28.82 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, The Andersons has an average volume of 398.68K.

The insider sentiment on The Andersons has been positive according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.