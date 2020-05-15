A Director at TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at TFS Financial (TFSL – Research Report), Martin J. Cohen, bought shares of TFSL for $140.8K.

This recent transaction increases Martin J. Cohen’s holding in the company by 14.52% to a total of $1.35 million.

Based on TFS Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.99 million and quarterly net profit of $17.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.67 million and had a net profit of $20.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.47 and a one-year low of $12.65. TFSL’s market cap is $3.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.60.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.