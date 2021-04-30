A Director at Textron (NYSE: TXT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Textron (TXT – Research Report), Kathleen Bader, sold shares of TXT for $689.6K.

Following Kathleen Bader’s last TXT Sell transaction on February 04, 2009, the stock climbed by 57.1%. This is Bader’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $63.56 and a one-year low of $21.92. TXT’s market cap is $14.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.00, reflecting a -4.4% downside.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures sells, and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts. The Textron Systems segment product lines consist of unmanned aircraft systems; land and marine systems; weapons and sensors; and a variety of defense and aviation mission support products and services. The Industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of products under the Golf; Turf Care and Light Transportation Vehicles; Fuel Systems and Functional Components and Powered Tools; and Testing and Measurement Equipment product lines. The Finance segment consists of Textron Financial Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries, which provides finances primarily to purchasers of new Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters. The company founded by Royal Little in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.