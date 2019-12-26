A Director at Texas Mineral Resources (Other OTC: TMRC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC – Research Report), Anthony Marchese, bought shares of TMRC for $22.5K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Marchese’s holding in the company by 1.39% to a total of $2.24 million. Following Anthony Marchese’s last TMRC Buy transaction on October 15, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 95.2381. Currently, Texas Mineral Resources has an average volume of 175.22K. The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.