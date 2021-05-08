A Director at Terex (NYSE: TEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Terex (TEX – Research Report), David Sachs, sold shares of TEX for $1.8M.

Following David Sachs’ last TEX Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 38.4%. This is Sachs’ first Sell trade following 20 Buy transactions.

Based on Terex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $864 million and quarterly net profit of $40.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $834 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.74 and a one-year low of $11.54. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 924.05K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.92, reflecting a 0.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Terex has been negative according to 109 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Sachs' trades have generated a 25.9% average return based on past transactions.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing. The Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, and their related components and replacement parts. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.