A Director at Terex (NYSE: TEX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Terex (TEX – Research Report), Paula Cholmondeley, bought shares of TEX for $252.8K.

This recent transaction increases Paula Cholmondeley’s holding in the company by 63.22% to a total of $753.4K. In addition to Paula Cholmondeley, 7 other TEX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.67 and a one-year low of $12.35. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 863.49K. TEX’s market cap is $1.03B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.20.

Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $95.47K worth of TEX shares and purchased $1.26M worth of TEX shares. The insider sentiment on Terex has been positive according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing.