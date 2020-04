A Director at Teledyne Technologies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Teledyne Technologies (TDY – Research Report), Kenneth C. Dahlberg, exercised options to sell 1,532 TDY shares at $29.38 a share, for a total transaction value of $479.1K.

Following Kenneth C. Dahlberg’s last TDY Sell transaction on April 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 22.1%.

Based on Teledyne Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $834 million and quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $75.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $398.99 and a one-year low of $195.34. TDY’s market cap is $11.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $380.00, reflecting a -16.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $479.1K worth of TDY shares and purchased $182.3K worth of TDY shares. The insider sentiment on Teledyne Technologies has been positive according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.