A Director at TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at TD Ameritrade (AMTD – Research Report), Joseph Moglia, sold shares of AMTD for $426.1K.

Following Joseph Moglia’s last AMTD Sell transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on TD Ameritrade’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $446 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $499 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.99 and a one-year low of $27.70. AMTD’s market cap is $22.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $39.72, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on TD Ameritrade has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company’s revenue is generated in the United States.