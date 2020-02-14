A Director at Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Taylor Morrison (TMHC – Research Report), Peter Lane, sold shares of TMHC for $846.5K.

Based on Taylor Morrison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $54.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $9.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $16.07. TMHC’s market cap is $2.91B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.