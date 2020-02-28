A Director at Tandem Diabetes Care is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), Dick Allen, exercised options to sell 2,599 TNDM shares at $73.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $204.9K.

Over the last month, Dick Allen has reported another 3 Sell trades on TNDM for a total of $128.7K. In addition to Dick Allen, 3 other TNDM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $2.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.2 million and had a net profit of $3.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.65 and a one-year low of $51.37. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.7435.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy TNDM with a $90.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.03M worth of TNDM shares and purchased $1.07M worth of TNDM shares. The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.