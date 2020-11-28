A Director at Sysco (NYSE: SYY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sysco (SYY – Research Report), Nelson Peltz, sold shares of SYY for $88.87M.

Following Nelson Peltz’s last SYY Sell transaction on May 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.7%. In addition to Nelson Peltz, one other SYY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $85.98 and a one-year low of $26.00. Currently, Sysco has an average volume of 865.31K. SYY’s market cap is $36.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1433.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.43, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sysco has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nelson Peltz’s trades have generated a 6.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, Other, and Corporate. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S. Broadline operations, custom-cut meat and seafood companies, FreshPoint, and European Imports. The International Foodservice Operations segment includes broadline operations in Canada and Europe, including the Brakes Group, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. The SYGMA segment represents its customized distribution subsidiary. The Other segment covers hotel supply operations and Sysco Labs, which includes suite of technology solutions. The company was founded by John F. Baugh in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.