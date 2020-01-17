A Director at Super Micro Computer is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report), Chiu-Chu (Sara) Liu Liang, exercised options to buy 16,285 SMCI shares at $11.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $192.3K. The options were close to expired and Chiu-Chu (Sara) Liu Liang retained stocks.

Following Chiu-Chu (Sara) Liu Liang’s last SMCI Buy transaction on May 19, 2014, the stock climbed by 7.9%. In addition to Chiu-Chu (Sara) Liu Liang, one other SMCI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Super Micro Computer has an average volume of 378.92K. SMCI’s market cap is $1.44B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.51.

Starting in February 2019, SMCI received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management.