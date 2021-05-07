A Director at SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is Selling Shares

On May 5, a Director at SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Thomas H. Werner, sold shares of SPWR for $87.36K.

The company has a one-year high of $57.52 and a one-year low of $3.99. SPWR’s market cap is $3.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.92.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $28.82, reflecting a -19.9% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.