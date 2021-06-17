A Director at Summit Materials is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Summit Materials (SUM – Research Report), Howard Lance, exercised options to sell 255,000 SUM shares for a total transaction value of $8.77M.

Following Howard Lance’s last SUM Sell transaction on March 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.9%.

Based on Summit Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $428 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,517,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $367 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.19 and a one-year low of $14.36. Currently, Summit Materials has an average volume of 560.32K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Summit Materials has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Howard Lance's trades have generated a -7.1% average return based on past transactions.

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.